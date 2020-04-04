Resources
Wilfred "Manny" Ressemann

Wilfred "Manny" Ressemann Obituary
Wilfred "Manny" Ressemann

Richmond - A private graveside service will be held for Wilfred "Manny" Ressemann, age 89, who died Saturday at his home surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be at the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

Manny Ressemann was born on April 2, 1931 in Richmond, MN to John and Veronica (Hemmesch) Ressemann. He married Helen Heying on July 30, 1955 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN.

He worked for Cold Spring Granite Company until his retirement. He was a member of the Richmond Fire Department, Richmond City Council, Catholic Order of Foresters, the American Legion Post #292, and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He loved his grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Helen; children, Karen (Vince) Moebeck, Gregg (Delores), Tim (Joann), and Amy (Jeff) Nelson; sister, Lorrie Bruner; in-laws, Lloyd Nierenhausen, Germain (Roger) Rausch, Dot (Butch) Illig, Peggy Anderson, Cathy Thielen; grandchildren, Chad (Alyssa), Eric (Emily), Dustin (Angie), Karissa (Jerad), Zach, Austin, Madison, Kaitlyn, Alexandra, Will, Ben; great grandchildren, Kyla, Tessa, Veronica, Vivian, Maxwell, Kinslee, and Hayes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Lorraine (Henry) Fischer, Ruth (Matt) Worm; in-laws, Milly (Karl) Berendt, Eddie (Eileen) Becker, Gene Heying, Julie Nierenhausen, Verna (Bill) Stanis, and Larry Thielen.

Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
