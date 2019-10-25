|
Dr. William "Bill" A. Dahl
Foley - Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. and Memorial Services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Dr. William "Bill" A. Dahl, age 80, who passed away Thursday at his home. Kip Peltoniemi will officiate.
William Alfred Dahl was born January 13, 1939 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. His childhood was spent in Thief River Falls and Roseau with his parents, Julius & Juanita Dahl. He earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota. Bill served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He married Janice Springer on September 4, 1987 in Foley. He practiced medicine in Spokane, WA and Alaska before returning to Minnesota in 1984. Bill worked in Health Services at St. Cloud State University before retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Mushroom Club, North Country Trail Club, Sierra Club, and Twin Cities Nyckelharplag. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, biking, hiking, dog sleding, traveling, cross country skiing, backpacking, bird watching, dancing and playing music. He was a luthier and craftsman extraordinaire. Bill was humble and private with a finely crafted sense of humor. He enjoyed trivia and was the king of Trivial Pursuit.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Springer of Foley; two adopted sons; twin sisters, Linda (Bob) Nelms of Brainerd and Leona (Gene) Jorgenson of Brainerd; brother, Jim (Mary Carlsen) Dahl of Shorewood; and two grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are preferred to Audubon Society of Central Minnesota, North Country Trail, Itasca Moraine Chapter, TPT, and MPR.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019