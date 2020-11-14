William Andrew Zwiener



William Andrew Zwiener (Bill or Doc to most) was born in Ortonville, MN on August 18, 1928. He was the middle son of Naomi (Engdahl) and Chester Zwiener and had two amazing brothers Chi and Tom. His family moved to St. Paul when he was young. Highlights of his early years were going to Minneapolis Millers minor league baseball games with his father. He was able to witness the early baseball careers of Ted Williams (1938 season) and Willie Mays (1951 season) and those magical baseball moments stayed with him the rest of his life. After graduating from Murray High School in 1946, he joined the Army (1946-48) and was stationed in post-WWII Japan for 1 year. He spoke fondly of the Japanese people, country, and the poker games with his fellow soldiers. When Bill was done with his Army service, he entered college at Macalester (2 years) and finished his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota. He then entered veterinary school at the U of M (class of 1955). In 1953, while in vet school, he married Patty MacDonald (Murray HS class of '49) whom he would enjoy 65 years of marriage with. Bill practiced veterinary medicine into his 80s and was able to help many animals and meet many wonderful people many of whom became good friends. Throughout his life, Bill always had at least one cherished dog by his side. Bill's father was director of MN Boys State in the late 1940s and 50s. Bill became a counselor for the week-long mock government camp when he was 22 and spent 65 years serving as a counselor or director. He took great pride in carrying on the tradition of helping young adults that his father started with Boys State. Bill was an active church goer but became much stronger in his Christian faith later in life. He attended a weekly bible study with friends and was a long-time member of Salem Lutheran Church. Bill truly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family including monthly poker nights, family meals at his favorite restaurants, and many annual trips to Sanibel Island, FL. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman, however, he was even more passionate as a supportive and vocal fan of his children's and grandchildren's sporting endeavors. Bill's wife, Patty, passed away in 2018. Bill leaves a lasting legacy to his 4 children (Dave, Terry, Sue, and Rob) and 10 grandchildren. Bill was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend and will be truly missed by many.



There will be no funeral service at this time, however the family plans to host a celebration of Bill's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Minnesota Humane Society or the American Red Cross









