William "Bill" Bard
Sauk Rapids - William (Bill) Bard, age 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19th at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Bill was born on March 29, 1935 in Duluth to Walter and Adeline Bard. Bill graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1953 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He retired after 38 years in management with Northwestern Bell and AT&T. Along with being an active member of his church, Atonement Lutheran; Bill was also very active with the Lions Club since joining in 1968. In his retirement years he worked with Sauk Rapids City Council and HRA, also enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross and being Captain of the Mississippi Bell at the Pirates Cove. After being named Sauk Rapids Citizen of the year; April 27th, 2006 was officially proclaimed "Bill Bard Day." In his free time, Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dawn; sons, Gregory and Richard (LuAnn); daughter, Kelly; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Libby" and William "Billy" Bingham, Jamie (Dan) Babb, Sean and Samantha Bard; great grandchildren, Taeler and Mickenzie Babb. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael and daughter, Amy Bingham.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6th @1 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his name to the Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation.
