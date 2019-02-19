|
William C. Lewis
Cold Spring - Memorial services for William C. Lewis, age 75, will be held Friday, February 22 at 2pm at First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region in Sartell, with visitation at 1pm. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, Bill was a man of deep faith in Christ who passed into glory on February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born August 7, 1943 and married high school sweetheart Carol in 1962. After a long and successful career in retail, Bill retired as a vice president at Herberger's and went on to share his wisdom at Alexandria Technical College. His zeal for adventure, passion for travel, and love for the Lord built connections with people near and far.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carol; children William (Carol) of Pelican Rapids, Terese (Paul) Lewis Kiehne of St. Paul, and Robyn (Rick) Hennen of Cold Spring; and seven grandsons. He was preceded in death by grandsons Charlie and Oliver, and we trust they are enjoying a happy reunion with their loving G'pa.
We give thanks for all who helped Bill find joy on the journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to CATA: Anyi Literacy, Translation, & Training, anyiliteracy.org, or First United Methodist Church, fumcscr.org.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019