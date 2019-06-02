William Dean "Bill" Roering



Okemos, MI - Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for William Dean "Bill" Roering, age 68, of Okemos, MI. Bill died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Lansing, MI. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Bill was born on October 14, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Hannora (Burke) Roering. Bill was an accomplished academic scholar. Bill was well known in the community for his laughter, caring spirit and his love of sharing stories. Bill's advice and knowledge of all things was sought out by others around him including his daughter and son-in-law. Bill thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family including the furriest member, his dog Liam.



He attended St. Paul's grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School where he played both football and basketball. He graduated from Notre Dame with his undergraduate degree after receiving a full academic scholarship. He also received his two master's degrees from St. Cloud State University and later received his PhD from the University of Minnesota in Business and Management. Bill was united in marriage on August 14, 1987 to Mary Hallermann at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Church, in Minneapolis. Bill worked as a professor for most of his life teaching business and management, retiring from Michigan State University.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna; and brother, Marvin.



Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter, Nora; and son-in-law, Noah all of Okemos, Michigan; brother, Kenneth J. (Betsy) of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Arvilla Roering of St. Cloud; nieces and nephew, Tess and Joshua Roering; and numerous other relatives and friends.











