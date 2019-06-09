Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
William E. "Bill" Nelson


William E. "Bill" Nelson Obituary
William "Bill" E. Nelson

St. Cloud - William "Bill" Ellis Nelson, age 63, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his group home operated by Opportunity Matters, Inc., St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Bill was born June 30, 1955 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Beatrice (Ellis) Nelson. He attended special education programs in St. Cloud public schools, including Apollo High School. Bill worked at Opportunity Training Center in St. Cloud, and later at WACOSA in Waite Park. Upon retirement, Bill attended the WACOSA Seniors Program in St. Cloud.

Despite multiple disabilities, Bill led an active life. He not only went to concerts, he sang in them. Bill loved making friends and spending time with them and family members. He was a font of knowledge on television shows from the 1960s. Bill knew every line of every "I Love Lucy" episode.

Survivors include his brother, Bruce (Melissa) Nelson of Laurel, MD; uncle, Jenner Nelson, of St. Cloud, MN; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to either Opportunity Matters, Inc. or WACOSA.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 9, 2019
