|
|
William F Dukowitz
Isanti - Dukowitz, William F., age 73 of Isanti, passed away Apr. 29, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Linda Louise Dukowitz; father, Frank John Dukowitz; and mother, Ione Rooney Dukowitz. Survived by partner, Josephine Peterson; children, DeAnna Larrabee and partner Todd Klees; William E. Dukowitz and wife Holly; grandchildren, Madison and Carson Larrabee, Andrew and Tyler Dukowitz; brothers and sisters, Darleen O'Farrell, Paul Dukowitz, Louis Evans, Charles Dukowitz, Jerry Dukowitz, Tim Dukowitz, Terri Christman, and Alice Teigland. Private interment at Fort Snelling at a later date.
www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020