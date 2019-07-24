Services
William G. "Bill" Garding

William G. "Bill" Garding Obituary
William G. "Bill" GardingRichmond - William G. "Bill" Garding, Age 73, of Richmond, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019 at this home.

A private gathering of family will be held at a date to be determined. As per Bill's request there will be no funeral.

Bill is survived by his siblings: Barbara Lofquist (Jim) of St. Augustine Florida; Diane Zwolensky (Don) of Minneapolis; John Garding of Kandiyohi; Nancy Miller (Dan Sikorski) of Lincoln Nebraska; Suzy Jagusch of Red Wing; Peter Garding of Paynesville; Paul Garding (Ann Wiberg) of St. Paul; Mary Laib (Pat) of New London; Joseph Garding (Barb) of Spicer; Lori Ronchak (Andy) of Eagen. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Rita Garding of Paynesville and 24 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Mike, and infant sister, Annette; his brother-in-law Brad, Jagusch; and his sister-in-law, Peggy Garding. Additional obituary information at bensonfuneralhome.com.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 24, 2019
