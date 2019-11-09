|
William H. Larson Lt Cdr USN (ret)
William H. Larson Lt Cdr USN (ret)., 99, Sartell, MN died Friday, November 8, at Country Manor Nursing Home. A celebration of life will be 10:30am on Tuesday, November 12 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Family will attend a Military Honors Ceremony at Fort Ripley in Little Falls. Visitation one hour before church ceremony. Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019