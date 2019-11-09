Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
William H. Larson Lt Cdr (Ret) Usn

William H. Larson Lt Cdr (Ret) Usn Obituary
William H. Larson Lt Cdr USN (ret)

William H. Larson Lt Cdr USN (ret)., 99, Sartell, MN died Friday, November 8, at Country Manor Nursing Home. A celebration of life will be 10:30am on Tuesday, November 12 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Family will attend a Military Honors Ceremony at Fort Ripley in Little Falls. Visitation one hour before church ceremony. Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
