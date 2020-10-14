1/1
William "Billy" Hansen
1952 - 2020
William "Billy" Hansen

St Cloud - Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Northland Bible Baptist Church 3686 County Road 8 in St. Cloud for William "Billy" J. Hansen, 68, who passed away on October 9, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 AM on Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Billy was born on May 1, 1952 to John and Colleen (Sexton) Hansen. He was a people person and was very social. Billy had a gift for making people laugh. He loved studying the bible. All through his health struggles he never complained and was an inspiration to others.

Billy is survived by his brothers and sisters; Ann Ringness of St. Cloud, Steven (Geri) of St. Cloud, Rick (Alma) of Avon, Therese Hansen of St. Cloud, Jennifer (Todd) Veitenheimer of Inver Grove Heights, Lucy (Duane Albee) Hansen of St. Paul and Matthew of Inver Grove Heights; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Northland Bible Baptist Church
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Northland Bible Baptist Church
