William J. "Bj" King
William J. "BJ" King

Sauk Rapids - A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for William J. "BJ" King, age 36 of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday, November 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

William was born on December 31, 1983 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Alan King and Gwen Emmerich. William (BJ) had his own painting company King Painting for many years. He then worked as a painter for many different companies through the years. The last year and a half he called Henkemeyer Coating out of Clearwater his home company.

William enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, playing softball, fireworks, and firearms. He will always be remembered as a kind, giving and incredibly generous man. He had an amazing heart and loved to teach people all the things he knew. It was impossible not to know that you were loved by BJ. He will be forever remembered as a brother, a son, a friend, and a teacher. We are all better people for knowing BJ.

Survivors include his siblings, Naomi (King) Steffes and her husband Michael Steffes of Saint Cloud, Rebecca Clark and Vincent Clark of Waite Park; significant other, Kim Gerard; and her children, Alec Loehrer, Halle and Parker Anderson of Sauk Rapids.

He is preceded in death by his parents.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
