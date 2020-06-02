William J. Meyer



1927-2020



Bill Meyer, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Black River Falls, Wisconsin on May 8, 2020 in the company of family and close friends. Bill was born in Waite Park, Minnesota on December 8, 1927 to John and Irene (Bidinger) Meyer, the third of four children. Bill met his love and partner in life, Irma, when he spotted her in a group of mutual friends at a local ballroom dance club and asked her to dance. They married in 1951 and raised four children.



After graduating High School, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and was stationed in Yokohama, Japan directly after WWII. After discharge from the military, he completed a college degree in business and pursued a career in finance. In 1966, he moved his family to Black River Falls, Wisconsin to accept a position at the Jackson County Bank to set up and grow the Installment Loan Department. Bill was promoted to Senior Vice President in 1982 and held this position until his retirement in 1992. He served on the Board of Directors from 1979-1996.



Apart from work, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a great knack for telling stories and met life with a broad smile and a twinkle in his eye. He treated everyone equally, with respect and integrity, and expected no less in return. He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, golfing, and taking Sunday drives in the countryside. He was an excellent woodworker and general craftsman, and enjoyed tackling home projects. Bill felt enormous pride and joy in the close-knit family he and Irma raised, and the special bond maintained throughout the years among their children and their spouses. This made him so very proud.



Bill is survived by daughter Jo Anne (Terry Furlong) Meyer, son Stephen (Becky) Meyer, son Michael Meyer, daughter Susan (Doug) Provisor, and grandchildren Kyle, Dylan, and Devan Meyer, as well as his sister Jacqueline. He was preceded in death by his wife Irma in 2016, parents John and Irene Meyer, and brothers Jim and Tom.



Honoring his request, Bill will be cremated and put to rest with no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's memory to Jackson County Interfaith Caregivers, Inc., P.O. Box 354, Black River Falls, WI 54615. Bill's ashes will be united with his loving wife, Irma's, in a private burial at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls.









