William "Bill" Kuhlmann



Grey Eagle - William N. "Bill" Kuhlmann, age 73 of Grey Eagle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his daughter's home in Swanville, Minnesota.



Service of Remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Grey Eagle. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please bring your own protective medical mask.



Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Kim Becker, William Jr, Melissa (Wade) Johnson, Brent, and Matt; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Fritz Kuhlmann, Diane (Rich) Koehn, Garry Kuhlmann, Sharon Kuhlmann, and Frank (Annette) Kuhlmann; and sister-in-law, Lois Kuhlmannn.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Nettie Kuhlmann; siblings, Ralph Kuhlmann, Lorraine Snetsinger, Larry Kuhlmann, Shirley Deters, Tom Kuhlmann, Ted Kuhlmann, Jim Kuhlmann, and George Kuhlmann; and son-in-law, Dale Becker.











