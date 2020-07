Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill" Kuhlmann



Grey Eagle - William N. "Bill" Kuhlmann, age 73 of Grey Eagle passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Service of Remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Grey Eagle. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please bring your own protective medical mask.









