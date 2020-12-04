William Kukuk
South Jordan, UT - William Duane Kukuk was a gentle man with a kind heart. He was a loving husband to Janice Kukuk (Sweet) for 55 years. Bill was a follower of Jesus Christ and this helped shape his life. He was passionate about many things including vocal music, playing the trumpet, and both playing and watching sports. Bill also served two full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first mission was in Berlin, Germany and the second in Anchorage, Alaska with his wife Janice. He also had a love of food. Bill would join friends and family at wild game feeds and fish fries during the Lenten season around the St. Cloud community. In his professional life, Bill was a professor of Psychology at St. Cloud State University. He earned his BA at Carroll College, WI, his MA at Michigan State University, and his PhD in Psychology at Brigham Young University, UT. He had a passion for teaching both students and his children. He was very outgoing, intelligent and well-informed and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Bill was a humble servant in his home and community. He was loved by his family and respected by his colleagues and church congregation. Bill will be missed by his wife Janice; his son Duane (Desiree) Kukuk and children Lidiya and Mike, daughter RayeLynn (Oscar) Lopez and children Angelica, Oscarin (Emma), and Brandon, daughter Cynthia (David) Lee and children Peter, Christopher, and Eden, son Michael (Leah) Stadther and children Olivia, Emma, and William. Also missing Bill are his sisters Lois Smith, Betty Kloostra, and Audrey Unertl from Wisconsin and his brother Wally (Thena) Kukuk in Ohio and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Sing on dad, we love you!
A graveside service for Bill was held on Thursday December 3 at 2:00 pm.
The service will be available to view on Friday 12/4/2020 at the following website: facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to support the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints "Missionary Fund" @ https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/missionary
Or to support the Alzheimer's Association
@ https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2 (Alzheimer's Association donation link)