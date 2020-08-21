1/1
William L. Romine
William L. Romine

South Haven - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of William L. Romine, 63, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake at a later date. Bill passed away with family by his side on Monday, August 17, 2020 on the farm.

He is survived by his brother, Jerome (Carmel) and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
August 21, 2020
Love you Bill, hope you know just how much you are loved and appreciated. Miss you
Stacy
Family
