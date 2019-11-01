Resources
William "Bill" Langston

William "Bill" Langston Obituary
William "Bill" Langston

Spicer - April 20, 1946 - October 30, 2019

73, of Spicer, died Wednesday, October 30th at Carris Health Rice Hospital in Willmar. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 2nd at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation will be from 9:30 am - 11:00 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery, with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #167. He is survived by his wife Doris of Spicer; daughter Christi (and Larry) Jorschumb of De Graff; four grandchildren: Anikin, Zoey, Natalie, William; and other relatives and friends. www.hafh.org



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
