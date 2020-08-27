1/1
William Lloyd "Bill" Jarchow
1959 - 2020
William Lloyd "Bill" Jarchow

St. Stephen - William Lloyd "Bill" Jarchow, 61, died on August 25, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Bill was born on May 27, 1959, in New Richmond, WI, to Lloyd and Rita Jarchow. He and Lori Barton were married on July 14, 1984, in Superior. They later moved to St. Stephen, MN, and they both went to work for Nahan Printing in St. Cloud.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Jarchow, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his father-in-law, Thomas Barton.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lori; his mother, Rita LaVenture of Superior; siblings, Mary (Rick) Fruehauf and Joe LaVenture of Superior, Deb Armbruster of Lakeville, MN, Tom LaVenture of Ironwood, MI, and Jim (Lynelle) LaVenture of Frederic, WI. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, June Barton of Superior; nieces and nephews and three great-nieces. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, his faithful pup, Rio, and many friends and co-workers who are like family.

Visitation will be at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 324 - 2nd Ave. S., Sauk Rapids, MN, on Sunday, August 30, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King Church, 1111 Belknap Ave., in Superior, on Tuesday, September 1. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the 11:00 funeral Mass. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King Church
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
