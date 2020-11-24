1/1
William P. "Pat" Gallagher
William "Pat" P. Gallagher

Waite Park, MN - William "Pat" Patrick Gallagher, age 74, Waite Park, MN died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

Due to Covid -19 a private family service will held at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. There will be a celebration of Pat's life at a later date.

Pat was born June 9, 1946 in Missoula, MT to James and Virginia (Kramer) Gallagher. He married Sharon Parker. They later divorced.

Pat served in the United States Army for 4 ½ years, of which two were as a medic in Vietnam. After his discharge Pat moved to Denver, CO and attended the University of Denver graduating with a BA degree is Psychology. Pat lived in Powell, WY and then Billings, MT and worked in sales. He met Linda Orth and they were married October 24, 1998 in Red Lodge, MT. After their marriage they owned and operated the Days Inn in Billings, MT. In 2008 Pat and Linda retired and moved to Palm Desert, CA. They moved to the St. Cloud area in 2013.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Gallagher of Waite Park, MN; children, Ryan (Melissa) Gallahger of Powell, WY; Paul Gallagher of Oahu, HI; Todd (Sara) Orth of Waite Park, MN; Troy (Shannon) Orth of St. Cloud, MN; and Jenny (Justin) Carroll of Pietown, NM; brother, Bob Gallagher of Powell, WY; sisters, Rose Peterson of Missoula, MT and Judy Minteer of Denver, CO; and fourteen grandchildren, Sean, Bailey, Josiah, Jade, Juliet, James, Jackson, Dakotah, Logan, Jerica, Makayla, Aidian, Noah and Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry, Don and Jim Gallagher, and sister, Irene Stingley.

Memorials are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staff of the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for the outstanding care and love they provided Pat.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
