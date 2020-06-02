William "Bill" Pallow



Sauk Centre - William C. "Bill" Pallow, age 90 of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 1, 2020.



A public visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. We ask that those who will be attending the visitation to please keep your time brief so all who are wanting to attend are able to.



Due to the unusual circumstances at this time, a private family only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating and Rev. John Sauer concelebrating. The public is welcomed to attend the graveside service following the Mass at noon on Saturday at St. Alexius Cemetery.



William Clarence Pallow was born December 6, 1929 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Magdalena (Landwehr) Pallow. He farmed in Sauk Centre as well as worked for Select Sires until his retirement. During his retirement, he enjoyed his family, wood working projects, chocolate milk, and cake and ice cream.



Bill was a member of Saint Alexius Catholic Church in West Union and 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus.



Survivors include his children, Ronald (Jan) Pallow of Sauk Centre, Ruth (Amy Winkel) Pallow of Roseville, Robert (Diane) Pallow of Sauk Centre, Marleen Williams of Andover, Julie Pallow (Larry Sluciak) of Fridley, June (John) Messer of Osakis, and Jayne (Randy) Buerman of Richmond, 23 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Bernie Schuster, John (Linda) Pallow, and Frankie (Don) DeMars.



Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel of 40 years and his second wife, Jeralene "Jeri" of 20 years; son, Mark Pallow; daughter, Mary Wander; brothers, James and Richard Pallow; and sister, Margie Brandenburg.



