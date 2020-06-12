William R. "Randy" Wahlstrom



Champlin - William R. "Randy" Wahlstrom, 66, of Champlin, Minnesota passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. William is survived by his wife, Sharon Ramler; son, Alex; daughter, Meghan; parents, Robert and Ellen Wahlstrom; brothers, Robert (Arlene), Daniel, Peter, Paul (Brenda), Stephen (Marcia), and Jon (Sharon) Wahlstrom; sisters, Karen (Tim) Burdick and Christine Wahlstrom, and numerous nieces and nephews. William was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. William was an exceptional carpenter who took pride in his work. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when camping up north, and traveling around the world. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. We will be scattering his ashes in a small, private service at a later date.









