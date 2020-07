Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill" Regan



William "Bill" Regan, 73, born 10/5/1946, passed away May 21, 2020, from cancer.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret, and his brother Bruce. Survived by his children, Dr. Jodi (Dean Moritz) Regan (Tucson, AZ) and Joseph Regan (St. Cloud); his sister, Julia (Everett) Richardson (Surprise, AZ), and brothers, Timothy (Michelle) Regan, (Healdsburg, CA), Patrick Regan (Surprise, AZ), Duggan (Cindy) Regan (DeGraff, MN), and Daniel Regan (Blaine, MN).



Funeral Mass St. Bridget's Catholic Church, DeGraff, August 1 at 10:30 a.m Visitation 9 - 10:30 a.m.









