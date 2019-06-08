|
William S. "Bill" Schmainda
St Anna - William S. "Bill" Schmainda, age 79, of St Anna, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Bill was a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be remembered for his independent spirit, sense of humor and loyalty to those that he cherished.
He was born to Stanley and Helen (Dobis) Schmainda in St. Anna, Minnesota on September 6, 1939.
Bill, his two brothers and his sister were raised in their home attached to the family business, the "St. Anna Store."
While growing up Bill helped at the store and, to his recall, he probably holds the career record for masses served at Immaculate Conception Church which stood just a short distance from his home. He eventually became the owner of the store and renamed the business Bills Bar.
He married Geralyn Rushmeyer on May 6, 1991 and together they created their own wonderful home in Avon township.
Bill enjoyed animals and his favorites were his dogs Chico and Jocko and his black cat Schmacky who has been looking for his old friend for the last few days.
He loved the game of golf, playing as often as he could. He played all around the state in many tournaments with his group of friends. He was also a master at playing the "spoons" and made a mean bowl of soup or stew.
Bill was a man who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what important-the simplicity of living a life with those you love.
Although he partied with the best of them during his life, he would trade it all for a night at home with his Geralyn, and he did, dying a happy and blessed man.
He is survived by his wife Geralyn, his brother Bob (Elsie), his brother Ron (Pat), his sister Sharon Hron (Tom), his nieces and nephews and many relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Anna on Monday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church prior to the services starting at 9:00 a.m.
A "Memories of Bill" gathering at the Pelican Lake Ballroom will immediately follow the services.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 8, 2019