William "Bill" W. Smith



St. Cloud - Memorial services will be 10:30 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Bill Smith, age 59, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 and also 1 hour prior to services on Monday all at the funeral home in St. Cloud.



Bill was born December 1, 1959 in Long Prairie to Maurice Milo & Martha Lou (Stevens) Smith. He grew up in St. Cloud.



From his passion for photography to his ability to "finagle," as he would say, a good bargain; He was certainly a jack of all trades. Bill worked in the film industry for many years. He was a photographer on a cruise ship then joined a company called AGFA for over 14 years. He then ventured into the automotive industry when he returned to St Cloud from his home in South Florida. He prided himself on his handyman abilities and was always up to the challenge of fixing anything he could get his hands on. Bill always had a story to tell, and was always the first to laugh at his own jokes. Those stories will live on through his family and friends.



He is survived by his daughter and son, Sarah Ann Smith of Deerfield Beach, FL; Benjamin Michael Smith of Deerfield Beach, FL; mother to his children, Sharon A. Cunningham; significant other, Cindy Latoures of St. Cloud; brothers and sister, Bob Smith of Columbia, MO; Mary (Karl) Leslie of Annandale; Stanley Smith of LaClaire, IA and Steven Smith of Minneapolis. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Michael M. Smith.



Please feel free to wear any color attire at this Celebration of Life.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary