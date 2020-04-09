|
|
Yvonne I. Pruszinske
St. Cloud, MN - Yvonne Irene (Hansmann) Pruszinske, age 79, St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020 surrounded by family at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud, MN.
Yvonne was born June 12, 1940 in Little Falls, MN to Alfred and Marie (Becker) Hansmann. She married Charles Pruszinske on October 3, 1959 in Mitchell County, IA. They later divorced. When younger, Yvonne was employed in home health care, and later worked for 25 years at the St. Cloud Walmart before retiring. She enjoyed music, nature walks, trips to Duluth, water-color painting, rock collecting and spending time with family.
Survivors include her four children, Dennis (Elizabeth) Pruszinske of Bradenton, FL; Peggy Miller of Clear Lake, MN; Vonda Christy of Sartell, MN; Greg (Paula) Pruszinske of Clear Lake, MN; brother, Arvin Hansmann of Milaca, MN; sisters, Verna Pulak of Brainerd, MN; Arlene Brausen of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren Josh, Kyle (Amy), Wes (Miranda), Michael, Nathan, Levi, Carly, Hannah, and Faith; great grandchildren Carson, Amiah, Matthew, and Allie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marie Hansmann; brothers Leo (Irene) Hansmann, Lawrence Hansmann, and infant brother Joseph; sisters Leola (Ray) Ebertowski, Dorothy (Melvin) Waytashek, and infant sister Rosemary.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020