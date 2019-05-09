|
Zelda Chloe Gerdes
Moose Lake - Zelda Chloe Gerdes, age 98, resident of Moose Lake, Minnesota went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 6th, 2019 in Oakview Assisted Living, Moose Lake. She was born on the 1st day of September, 1920, in Sisseton, South Dakota to George and Chloe Fenske.
Zelda graduated from High School in 1938, moving to Worthington, MN shortly thereafter, which is where she met Martin Gerdes. He was preparing to graduate from North Central Bible College when they realized how good of a match they made. His preaching skills paired impeccably with her musical skills. From that realization forward, they were partners in ministry for the rest of their lives, marrying in Worthington on June 1st, 1942.
Together, Zelda and Martin left Worthington to start a church in Luck, WI. From there, they pastored Assemblies of God Churches in Rosholt, SD, Aitkin, MN, Granada, MN, St. James, MN, and St. Cloud, MN where they spent 27 years: for 20 of those years, Zelda and Martin hosted a radio program in St. Cloud - he would preach, she would play music, and they would share their love for the Lord with people from near and far. They retired from ministry in 1984. Zelda was a self-taught piano and organ player. She would hear a gospel song once and be able to recite it perfectly, simply from what she heard. After Martin's death in 1985, Zelda took a job at Byerly's as a bakery sampler, where she worked for 20 years - she was well known and will be deeply missed by the customers. In 2012, she moved to the Sun Bay Mobile Home Park in Moose Lake, then made her final home at Oakview Assisted Living in Moose Lake by 2014. Zelda was known as a prayer warrior who was passionate about her faith and the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Chloe; her beloved husband, Martin; an infant son, Gary Richard; sisters, Myrtle, Hazel, Ruby, and Evon; and brothers, Norman, Lloyd, Marshall, and Dean.
Zelda's dedication to her faith will live on through her family; sons, James (Sandy) Gerdes, and Paul (Kathryn) Gerdes; grandchildren, Steven (Sue) Gerdes, Jay Gerdes, and Marne Gerdes, Jocelyn (Paul) Sanders and Dr. Brittany (Noah) Anderson-Montoya; and great-granddaughters, Addie Gerdes, Brynn Sanders, and Cataleya Montoya.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13th, 2019 from 2pm until the 3pm funeral service at Life Assembly of God Church - 2409 Clearwater Road, St. Cloud. Pastor Emil Williams will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in North Star Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 9, 2019