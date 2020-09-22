1/1
Zeno F. Gohman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zeno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zeno F. Gohman

Becker, MN - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Zeno F. Gohman, 90, of Becker will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. Zeno passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Michael Kellogg will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Marcus Parish Cemetery, Clear Lake.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Zeno was born on May 20, 1930 in Clear Lake to the late Louis and Sophie (Eilers) Gohman. He graduated from Becker High School. He married Jeanette Voigt on September 6, 1954 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. They resided in St. Cloud their whole married life, raising four children and were active members of St. Augustine's Parish. They enjoyed almost 50 years together. Zeno was employed as a Field Supervisor with Scenic Sign Company for 35 years. Zeno was proud that he designed and made neon for Scenic Sign. He married Alice Koenig May 2004 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They moved to Becker and are members of Mary of the Visitation Parish. Zeno was a member of the St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Council #961 and the Crosier Apostolate.

Zeno enjoyed traveling (visiting 49 states), woodworking and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Above all he treasured spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity and kindness.

Zeno is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Gary (Mary) of St. Cloud, Karen (Michael) Harmsen of Clearwater, Linda (John) Schwab of St. Cloud, Judy (Bill) Haralson of Shoreview; four granddaughters, Rebecca, Meghan, Bethany, Alison; great grandchildren, Calab, Natalie, McKenzie, Owen, James; 12 stepchildren; many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and sisters, Zella Koenig, Janet Voigt and Geneva Beautz.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette in 2003.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 5 North at the St. Cloud Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved