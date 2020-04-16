Home

Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Willard, OH
Addalyn Grace Robinson


2020 - 2020
Addalyn Grace Robinson Obituary
Addalyn Grace Robinson, infant daughter of Roger and Carrie Robinson, was born into the arm's of God on April 9, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital.
Addalyn was loved beyond measure throughout her time of preparing to enter this world.
She is survived by her parents, Roger Dale Jr. and Carrie Nicole (Barnett) Robinson; siblings, Jeremy, Brooke, Averi and Karsyn Robinson; grandparents, Gary and Carla Barnett, Roger Sr. and Evelyn Robinson; great grandparents, Gary and Becky Laferty; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins,
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Laura Laferty, Vince and Carrie Handshoe, John and Herma Robinson and Johnny and Goldie Barnett.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Danny Hamilton will be officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Apr. 16, 2020
