Alexa Mae Robinson passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2020, a tragedy for all who knew and loved her.
You were a blessed gift that arrived on October 13, 1998. Your beautiful blue eyes captured the heart of
your parents, Monica and Robbie, from the first time they saw you.
As a child, your laughter filled the air, and through your eyes, every day was a new adventure, from
walking out to the barn in your diaper, to carrying in various animals that most little girls would be afraid
of, but not you. You had no fear.
You followed your Daddy and wanted to do everything he did. You were a Daddy's girl! Nothing was too
good for you in his eyes. You were your Dad's Woo, and your Mom's best friend, and the love of her life.
Alexa, you worked so hard to graduate with honors from Shelby High School in 2017. You went on to
attend Ashland University to graduate this May.
Your natural talent extended over into everything you did. When you danced, you surrendered to the
music. It was as if you were the only one in the room, and at that moment all eyes were on you. You
always had the perfect expression and made the moment magical for us.
You were a princess one moment and a tomboy the next, from ballet shoes to cowboy boots. You were
always on to the next journey. You had a heart for travel, a passion for animals, and a genuine talent for
cheer.
When people saw you, they saw your outside beauty but your inner beauty was a true gift that impacted
all.
Your spirit was too big for this world. You will be forever missed. Leaving behind father, Robert (Katie)
Robinson, the mother, Monica (Ryan) Robinson, brothers Alec Broderick, Zane Robinson, and Luke
Davidson, sister Rylie Davidson, maternal grandmother, Arlene Dawson, paternal grandparents John and
Lois Robinson (Meme and Pa), aunts and uncles Sandy (Tim) Sexton, Johnny Robinson, Mike Dawson,
Julie (Adam) Miller, Janell (Dennis) Kershner, and Dixie Dawson. Cousins, Nick, Adam, Andrew, Cody,
Kayla, Casey, Jonathon, Kelli, Austin, Adalie, Ashton, and Ty. Her fur babies, Bruno and Bambi.
Those who you have joined - Maternal grandparents, Earl and Peggy Dawson, Great Uncle Orva Dawson
Jr, second cousin Andy Dawson and great grandparents, fur babies Skeeterbob and Fizbee.
We'll always live our lives through your example, YOLO.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 2 to 7 pm at Core Community Church 3319 State Route 96 East, Shelby. Private Family Funeral services on Thursday with Interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. To view the funeral online, go to Monica Dawson Robinson's Facebook page.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing, and wear a mask. For those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alexa's name in care of the family for a scholarship in her memory.
Care for the Robinson family is being provided by Slone & Co. Funeral Directors. www.slonecares.com