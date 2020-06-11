Alexios M. Gunaris, 85, of Willard, passed Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020. He was born January 15, 1935 in Nefho Florina, Greece the son of Michael and Elena (Gergerani) Gunaris.
Alexios retired from MTD and enjoyed hunting, fishing and talking with friends.
Surviving are his children: Athena Gunaris (Ann Wechter) of Tiro; James Gunaris and Michael Gunaris of Willard; grandson Alex Michael Gunaris and brother Petros (Effie) Gunaris of Ft. Wayne, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Niki Konstandthiro; sister Sika Rompas and brother Lucas Gunaris.
Per his wishes there will be no services, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 41 Briggs Dr, Ontario, OH 44906.
Those wishing to share a fond memory or express condolences are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfuneralhome.com Hanneman Funeral Home, Willard has been entrusted with the privilege of serving his family.
Alexios retired from MTD and enjoyed hunting, fishing and talking with friends.
Surviving are his children: Athena Gunaris (Ann Wechter) of Tiro; James Gunaris and Michael Gunaris of Willard; grandson Alex Michael Gunaris and brother Petros (Effie) Gunaris of Ft. Wayne, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Niki Konstandthiro; sister Sika Rompas and brother Lucas Gunaris.
Per his wishes there will be no services, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 41 Briggs Dr, Ontario, OH 44906.
Those wishing to share a fond memory or express condolences are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfuneralhome.com Hanneman Funeral Home, Willard has been entrusted with the privilege of serving his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 11, 2020.