More Obituaries for Alice Burberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Burberry

Alice Burberry Obituary
Alice Mae Burberry, age 94, of Shelby died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.

Alice was born September 6, 1925 in Ashville, Ohio, Pickaway County, to Ralph Emanuel and Glady Burl (Lynn) Fosnaugh. She had been employed at the Farmers & Citizens Bank in Lancaster, Ohio for 7 ½ years, retiring from The First National Bank of Shelby in 1990 after 23 years of service. Alice had been a member of Shelby AARP Chapter 2791 where she had been the treasurer. She volunteered for the American Red Cross, Shelby Memorial Hospital Guild and the Renaissance Theater.

Alice is survived by 2 daughters: Betty Jean (Thomas) Myers of Huron, OH and Charlene Mae (Don) LaBonte of Fayetteville, GA; 11 Grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Judith Ann (Eugene) Curry and Linda Jane (Richard) Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Robert H. Burberry; a brother: David Fosnaugh and by 3 infant brothers.

As per Alice's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Care for Alice and her family by Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby.

To share a memory or send a message of sympathy to Alice's family, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
