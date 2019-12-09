|
Alice J. Heifner, age 89, resident of Shelby died Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Mercy Health Hospital in Willard. Born March 5, 1930 in Shelby to Lester B. and Georgianna G. (Mellick) Seaman she was raised in the Shiloh area and had been a Shelby resident since 1950. She was a 1948 graduate of Shiloh High School and was employed as an orders clerk with Shelby Business Forms from 1948 to 1958. Alice then proudly became a stay at home mom and a child day care provider for many years. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby where she taught Sunday School for many years and assisted her husband Bob, who served as Sunday School Superintendent. Alice was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for many years and was also a past recipient of the Jess Rath Award along with her husband Bob. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians, and Ohio State Buckeyes Men's Basketball. Surviving are her children Denise (Andy) Thompson of Shelby, Michael "Mike" (Laurie) Heifner of Marysville and Danette (Phil) Mueller of Shelby; grandchildren Brittany (Aaron) Brill of Grove City, Brett (Helen) Thompson of Powell, Jason (Alexis) Rice of Mansfield, Robert "Rob" Heifner of Ostrander, OH, Hannah Heifner of Dublin and Sam Heifner of Marysville; greatgrandchildren Keagan and Evelyn Brill and Turner Thompson; one brother Dean Seaman of Willard; nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step mother Lois Seaman, her husband Robert 1 / 2 Heifner, two sisters Dorothy Sloan and Mary McLaughlin and son-in-law Robert "Bob" Rice. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday December 14, 2019 from the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Friends may call prior to the services, Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Memorial expressions may be made to Shelby Playscape in c/o Shelby Parks, 43 W. Main St., Shelby, OH. 44875. Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
