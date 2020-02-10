|
Alice M. (Kollar) King, age 89, of Shelby, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Alice was born on November 12, 1930 in Upper Sandusky to the late Jesse and Margaret (Schleif) Kollar. She was a 1948 graduate of Eden High School and also attended Tiffin Business University, from where she graduated. She was a former employee of Wilkens Airforce Depot, Laubie Motor Sales, Quanex Tube Works, and Quality Plumbing & Heating.
She was a faithful member of First United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School. Alice was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Shelby Post #326. She loved cheering for the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Survivors include five children: Lou Ellen (Richard Jr.) Huff of Shelby, Larry Gene (Rosanna) King of Tiro, Clifford Alan (Darlene) King of Shelby, Kevin Lynn King (Diane Lambert) of Shelby, and Janice "Jinx" Marie (Donald) Cooke of Shelby; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Earl David "Dutch" Kollar and Wilbur Kollar; and sister: Agnes Mae Edgington. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years: Merlin G. King on September 27, 2014; and her granddaughter: Crystal Cooke in 2012; and her siblings: Robert Kollar, Louise Ward, Allen Kollar, Paul Kollar, and Mary Melroy.
Graveside services will be held for both Alice and Merlin at Oakland Cemetery Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM with Pastor James Robinson officiating. Per Alice's wishes, no calling hours will be observed. Memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 23 Church St, Shelby.
Care for Alice and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020