Allan Wesley DeVene, age 87, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Gaymont Nursing Home in Norwalk. He was born on January 5, 1932, in Wharton, Ohio, to the late Allan and Ethel (Baughman) DeVene.
Wes graduated from Wharton High School and then went on to achieve his Bachelor's degree from Heidelberg University. To finish his schooling, he went onto Bowling Green University, where he received his Master's degree in education. Wes taught in Riverdale school system and while there, he coached little league in McCutchenville, Ohio. Later, he had worked in Willard school systems from 1974 until he retired in 1994.
While Wes enjoyed teaching and coaching, he also enjoyed model railroading and rose gardening. He was one of the four organizers who helped build the McCutchenville ball park, where he had coached little league for many years.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Suzanne (Downs) DeVene, whom he married on March 2, 1974; four children, Valli (Jim) Chaney, Vicki (John) Kingseed, Sara DeVene, Andrew (Allison) DeVene; eight grandchildren, Lucas and Eliot DeVene, Erica (Jamie) Harper, Emily Danner, Amber Nye, Greg (Holli) Chaney, Nicholas (Amy) Cleland, Erin (Keith) Sherwood, Shelly Jackman; twenty two great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wes was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcella Harbison and Ruth Kuhn.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Willard, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Darlene Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church, 401 East Howard Street, Willard, Ohio 44890. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 9, 2019