Ambrose A. Metzger, age 84, resident of Shelby, died January 31, 2020 at Avita Hospital in Ontario surrounded by family.
Born November 9, 1935 in Shelby to Andrew and Mary (Harter) Metzger. He was a lifelong Shelby resident and a 1953 graduate of Shelby High School, Ambrose played basketball for the Shelby Whippets his Senior year, alongside teammate, Larry Seigfried. After high school he also played in the Shelby Industrial Basketball League. Ambrose was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, a 12 year Sharon Township trustee, treasurer and played a big part in the historical restoration of the Morton One Room School; where he attended school as a child. Ambrose devoted his life to farming, building farm equipment, restoring buildings and building his family homestead, He was recently involved in the Blackfork Clean-up Projects. Some of his hobbies were woodworking(rebuilding the Morton bell tower) and restoring antique International Harvester tractors, which he proudly displayed each year at the Richland County Fair. One knew that every time they called Ambrose with a problem, he would do his best to help. He was as honest as the day was long and didn't mind telling you what he believed in.
He is survived by his loving wife Betty (Wilz) Tipul Metzger, whom he wed August 23, 1963; four children Joe Metzger, Jim Metzger, Mark (Stephanie) Metzger and Margaret Coon all of Shelby; one sister Donna Mae Metzger of Shelby and 8 grandchildren Mathew Metzger, Benjamin Metzger, McKenzie Metzger, Alex Metzger, Justin (Morgan) Metzger, Johnathan Metzger, Emily (Brice) Eyerly and Sam Coon,
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Andrew Metzger and son in law Joe Coon.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held following calling hours at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers - memorial contributions may be made to the Morton One Room School at 4305 Weidner Rd, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 West St. Shelby, OH 44875
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020