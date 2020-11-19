Amos L. Eastman, 72, lifelong resident of the North Fairfield and Greenwich, OH area died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, OH. Amos was born on July 13, 1948 in Norwalk, OH. He was the son of Lester Eastman and Evelyn (Hire) Eastman.
A 1966 graduate of South Central High School. He served his country in the US Army from 1972 until 1974, having served during Vietnam. Amos worked for the Greenwich EMS for several years and in 2011 he retired from RR Donnelly's after 44 years. He was a member of American Legion Rider, Goldwing Rider and the First United Church of Christ in Shelby, Ohio.
Amos enjoyed golf and his favorite golf buddy was Damian Schwaderer. He was a member of the Plymouth Quick Lube bowling team. In addition to riding his motorcycle, he cherished time spent camping with family and friends. He enjoyed being outside mowing his lawn.
Amos is survived by the love of his life, Brenda Graham; his children, Rhonda (Rodney Wilson) Hiltbrunner, Veronica (Shane) Kimberly, Lester (Stephanie) Eastman, Andrea Wilkens, Mellissa (Joe) Morrow, Tammy Backensto, Jason (Vanessa) Matz and Nicole (Angie) Dull; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Ryan, Sheila Fry, Carolyn Smith and Dennis (Elaine) Ryan; best friend, Brian Schwaderer, Mike Ball and Jim Mosley; a second mother to him, Roberta Schwaderer.
In addition to his mother and father, he is preceded in death by his step-father, Glenn Eastman, step-brother, Roger Eastman, sister, Patricia Christie, brother-in-law, Tom Smith and best friend, Eugene Schwaderer.
A graveside visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Township Cemetery, on St. Rt 162, North Fairfield, Ohio. The Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all attending are required to wear masks. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.