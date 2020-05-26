Anita A. Watson
1931 - 2020
Anita A. Watson, age 88 of Sebring, has gone to dance with Fred Astaire in heaven at 11:10 p.m. Thursday May 14, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center.
She was born June 24, 1931 in Akron, to Charles R and Fannie E (Van Vranken) Watson, and lived in the area for the last 41 years.
She received her bachelor of Divinity from the Methodist Theological School and was the first female graduate. She was an ordained minister. She served at churches in Elyria, Lakewood, and Sebring, OH at Copeland Oaks as a volunteer chaplain.
She is survived by her cousins, Todd Van Vranken, Charlotte Van Vranken, Jeannie (Art) White, and Polly Runyon ; and many others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Fannie Watson.
Memorial contributions can be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland 10011 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
