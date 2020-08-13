Anita Louise (Riedlinger) Hollinger, age 65, of Tiro, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 following a series of short illnesses.
Anita was born on September 16, 1954 in Carey, Ohio to the late Raymond and Waunita (Spitler) Riedlinger. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School. Throughout her working career, Anita had worked for Plymouth Police Department, Sutton Bank, and the North Central Electric Company, both in Attica. While working, Anita also volunteered for Attica as an EMT. Together with her husband, John, they enjoyed visiting the lake and boating. They also loved traveling to visit various family members. She was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby.
Anita is survived by her siblings: Bob Riedlinger of Plymouth, Bill (Susan) Riedlinger of Attica, and Dorothy Boyer of Lucas; 2 sisters in law: Shirley Riedlinger of New Haven and Mary Riedlinger of Plymouth; and numerous nieces, nephews, other realtives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband: John W. Hollinger on July 25, 2016; 2 brothers: Charles Riedlinger and Thomas Riedlinger; and 2 infant sisters: Rita Jean and Cozette Irene.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6 pm until the time of the Rosary service at 7:45 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby with Fr. Chris Mileski officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and left in the care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
