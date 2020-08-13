Annetta Beverly, age 80, resident of Greenwich, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice, in Lorain. She was born on November 1, 1939, in McDowell Kentucky, to the late Add and Emma (Vanderpool) Vanderpool. Annetta enjoyed cooking, sewing, spending time with her children and grandchildren and most of all, serving the Lord.
She will be deeply missed by her five children, Bobby Lynn Beverly of Willard, Gary Gene (Lake) Beverly of Willard, Debbie Vanderpool of Willard, Darlene (Steve) Kerby of Greenwich, Tammy Renee (Dan) Papai of Wellington; sixteen grandchildren; thirty three great grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie (Pat) Vanderpool of North Fairfield; three sisters, Avanel Hicks of New Haven, Linda Robinson of Willard, and Diane (Carl) Stevens of Willard and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Landis Beverly, whom she married on May 17, 1957; two brothers, Phil and Quince Vanderpool; two sisters, Gwendale Gibson, Donna Hicks; and a great granddaughter, Amber Annetta Beverly.
Family and friends may call at Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church in Plymouth, Ohio on Sunday, August 9, 2020 starting at noon with church services at 5:00 P.M. There will be a funeral service at the church on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Brother Phillip Beverly and Brother Danny Carty officiating. Burial will then follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com