Antonio Rivera, 89, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 14, 1930 in Acatic Jalisco, Mexico to the late Jesus and Cecilia (Reyas) Rivera.
Antonio worked at Midwest Industries as a Press Operator for 22 years, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in the yard. His main focus in life was his family; he and his wife, Maria, created a family he was most proud of.
He is survived by his wife, Maria (Sauceda) Rivera, whom he married on June 24, 1978; two daughters, Cristina M. Rivera of Willard and Cecilia M. Rivera of Salisbury, Maryland; four grandchildren, Daniela Camacho, Cesar Espinoza, Sylvia Espinoza, and Felipe Espinoza; sister, Eustolia Salcedo, from Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three siblings, Juaquin Rivera, Louisa Gutierrez and Maria Lopez.
Friends may visit on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 4:00 p.m. until the time of his memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Mar. 19, 2020