Austin Michael Barnett, 17, of Shelby, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home after a long, couragous battle with cancer. He was born on September 23, 2002 in Wilmington, Ohio to Tommy and Sara (Gibson) Barnett.
Austin enjoyed watching videos on YouTube as well as TikTok. He liked animals and listening to music.
In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by his brothers, Scott and Matthew Barnett; maternal grandmother, Lynn Gibson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Gibson; paternal grandparents, Willie and Dorothy Barnett; and aunt, Peggy Harmon.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of his funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.