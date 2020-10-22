On October 21, 2020 Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Avanel Hicks, 88, of New Haven, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on January 2, 1932 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Add and Emma Vanderpool.
Avanel married John Wesley Hicks on September 1, 1949. She retired from Pioneer Balloon in Willard. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time in her garden and tending to her beautiful flower beds. When she was cooped up inside during the winter she spent her time working on puzzles and made many quilts. She was loved by everyone who knew her and loved everyone back just the same.
Avanel is survived by her children, Wanda Brown and Ricky (Cindy) Hicks, both of New Haven, Peggy Holbrook, Patty Giles, Joni Wilson, and Kathy Armitage, all of Willard, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Linda Robinson and Diane (Carl) Stevens, both of Willard; and brother, Ron (Pat) Vanderpool of North Fairfield, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hicks; daughter, Betty Stein; grandsons, Jerry Armitage Jr. and Blaine Armitage; sons-in-law, Michael Holbrook, Dennis Giles and Jerry Armitage; brothers, Phil and Quince Vanderpool; and sisters, Gwendale Gibson, Annetta Beverly and Donna Hicks.
Family and friends may visit at the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church in Plymouth, Ohio on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A church service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Avanel's funeral service will be held at the church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Elders Joe Gibson, Hargus Tuttle and Danny Carty officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.