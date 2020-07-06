1/1
Barbara Ann (Davis) Leiws
1945 - 2020
Barbara Ann (Davis) Lewis, age 74, of Willard, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Arbors at Mifflin, following a lengthy battle with alzheimers.  She was born on July 22, 1945 in Hope, Kentucky, to the late Ordney Davis and Flora (Sizemore) Davis.  Barbara enjoyed playing Bingo, driving to Kentucky to visit her family and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her 4 children, Marty (Lisa) Lewis of Mansfield, Mike (Lisa) Lewis of Fairborn, Lenny Lewis of Mansfield, and Daphne (Rob) Rees of Willard; 25 grandchildren; several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Marvin Lewis; son, Denny Lewis and 7 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the First Assembly of God in Willard, Ohio where her funeral service will be Monday at 4:00 PM, with Pastor Mike Harroll officiating.  Burial will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.  Memorial contributions may be made to the family.  Online condolences may be made to Barbara's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
First Assembly of God
JUL
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
