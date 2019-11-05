|
Barbara A. "Barb" Elliott, age 61, resident of Shelby died Tuesday November 5, 2019 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born in Shelby March 18, 1958 to Robert S. and Mary Lou (Stout) Scherer she had been a Shelby area resident the majority of her life. She was a 1976 graduate of Shelby High School and had attended the Ohio State University. Barb was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier from 1979 to 1989. She was also employed as a cook with various local restaurants.
Barb enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, listening to music and especially spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Robert Charles "Bobby" Elliott of Myrtle Beach, S.C., her father Dr. Robert S. Scherer of Shelby; two brothers Rob (Mary) Scherer of Shelby and Joe Scherer of Shelby; two nephews Michael Scherer of Bucyrus and Kevin (Megan) Scherer of Shiloh; one niece Jennifer Scherer of Arlington, VA.; aunts, one uncle, cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou Scherer in 2013.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held Friday November 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby. In lieu of flowers memorial expressions may be made to: Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Ave. W., Ontario, OH., 44906.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019