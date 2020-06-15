Beatrice Irene Jones
Beatrice Irene Jones, formerly of New London peacefully passed away in Farmington Hills, MI on January 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at East Creek Cemetery, 689 Butler Rd S., New London on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Beatrice was born in Vickory, Ohio to Fred Rowe and Effie Mae Warner Rowe on 10/07/1918. She married the late Ivan Jones (1917-1978) of Lorain on 7/3/1942. She is survived by her five children, Allan (Gail) of Grafton, Katherine Eaton of Farmington Hills, MI, Jeffery of Wellington, Steven (Carolyn) and Michael (Laurie) of New London; 10 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Beatrice was very active, loving to garden, dance, travel and play basketball. She is a past employee of the New London Record.
Beatrice will be remembered for all the time and love she gave her family, especially her grandchildren. Her sweet, kind and loving nature will be missed.

Published in New London Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
