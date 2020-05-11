My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Bernece E. Albright, 91 of Attica passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at The Willows Willard. She was born September 19, 1928 in Weston, the daughter of George and Beatrice (Fish) Hinesman.
She was a member of Attica United Methodist Church where she volunteered preparing funeral luncheons. She also held memberships with Eastern Star and the Red Hatters. When her health was good she enjoyed 18 winters in Arizona with her husband. She cherished time spent with her family.
Surviving are her children: Pam ( Gene) Smith of Willard, OH and Mike (Kathy) Albright of Attica,OH; grandchildren: Heather (Frank) Carter, Jason Ruffing, Bryony McCord, Christopher (Jennifer) Fulton, Billy (Tiffany) Robinson, Nick (Alyshia) Smith and Adam Smith;13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald in 2001; grandsons Willie McCord and Chad Smith; brothers Richard and Robert Hinesman and sister Mona Ward.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Willows in Willard for their excellent care and support.
Due to Co-Vid 19, no visitation will take place. The family encourages friends to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com and share a fond memory or expression of sympathy.
Graveside services will take place at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Attica Venice Cemetery, Pastor Ron Spyker will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Attica United Methodist Church, The Willows Willard or Alzheimer's Association of NW Ohio.
Hanneman Funeral Home, 1295 W. Tiffin Street, Attica has been entrusted with the privilege of serving Bernece's family.
Published in Willard Times Junction on May 11, 2020.