Betty D. Boone, 99 of New London, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Laurels of New London, where she had resided the past 6 years.
She was born January 16, 1921 in Akron to Paul and Elizabeth (Evans) Hoffmeyer.
Betty grew up in Akron before her family moved to Spencer when she was 11 years old. She lived on the family farm and attended Spencer School.
She married Nelson Boone, and returned to Akron where she opened West Side Story Salon on West Market Street in 1963. She moved back to Spencer in 1993 and retired shortly thereafter.
During her retirement years she worked in the clubhouse at Millstone Hills Golf Course in New London.
Betty was a member of Spencer United Methodist Church. She also traveled extensively with friends and family.
Surviving are her children; Gary Boone of LaPort, Ohio
Wayne "Butch" (Josie) Boone of Wellington
Linda Dennis of New London
Susan (Jerry) Porter of New London
9 Grandchildren
8 Great-Grandchildren
1 Great-Great-Granddaughter
Sister, Helen White of Spencer
She was preceded in death by her husband Nelson in 1955 and son-in-law Wayne Dennis in 2016.
A Private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spencer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 125 Spencer, OH 44275 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line Rd., Sandusky, OH 44870.
Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Spencer.
Published in New London Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020