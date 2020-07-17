1/1
Betty Eckstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty I. Eckstein, age 88, a lifelong Tiro and New Washington area resident, died Wednesday night, July 15, 2020 at Galion Pointe.
Betty was born August 3, 1931 in Auburn Township, Crawford County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Viva M. (Gutshall) Bevier. She was a 1949 graduate of Tiro High School where she was proud to have written the school's alma mater which continues to be sung each year at reunions. Betty excelled as a homemaker always keeping her house meticulous, her garden plentiful, and plates always full for meals. She was an excellent cook and baker, was an avid gardener of both produce and flowers, and was a talented seamstress making many articles of clothing from scratch and tailoring countless others. In addition to keeping the house in order, Betty assisted with all aspects of the family farm to aide in its success.
Betty was proud to be a lifelong member of Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro where she had served on church council and various committees, sang in the church choir, and was a former Sunday School teacher. Betty was active in several activities and organizations throughout her life, including but not limited to: WELCA, Tiro-Auburn Fire Department Auxiliary, former 4-H advisor, PTO and room mother when her daughters were little, Crawford County Farm Bureau, and had been an officer in both Tiro Community Homemakers and Crawford County Homemakers Councils. Betty was always active in her families' lives and anyone who knew Betty knew her ministry of sending cards to family and friends for all occasions was a blessing.
Betty is survived by her 5 daughters: Pat Keen of Shelby, Peggy Jenkins of Galion, Pam (Van) Greene of Corpus Christi, TX, Penny Reeve of Mt. Gilead, and Paula (Doug) Newlove of Tiffin; 8 grandchildren: Aaron (Jessica) Jenkins, Amy (Paul) Harmych, Jason (Sasha) Greene, Alise Robinson, Leah (John) Gillam, Sam (Courtney) Reeve, Ross (Bradi) Newlove, and Jami (Seth) Andrews; 15 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; a brother: John (Carol) Bevier; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Eckstein, whom she wed on April 9, 1949 and predeceased her on May 5, 1990; 2 sons-in-law: Darl Keen and Scott Reeve; a granddaughter: Carrie Reeve; a brother: Walter Bevier; and a sister: Pauline Hammond.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am. Rev. Don Neumann will officiate the services and burial will follow in Tiro Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church and left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Betty's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved