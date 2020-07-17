Betty Eckstein

Betty I. Eckstein, age 88, a lifelong Tiro and New Washington area resident, died Wednesday night, July 15, 2020 at Galion Pointe.
Betty was born August 3, 1931 in Auburn Township, Crawford County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Viva M. (Gutshall) Bevier. She was a 1949 graduate of Tiro High School where she was proud to have written the school's alma mater which continues to be sung each year at reunions. Betty excelled as a homemaker always keeping her house meticulous, her garden plentiful, and plates always full for meals. She was an excellent cook and baker, was an avid gardener of both produce and flowers, and was a talented seamstress making many articles of clothing from scratch and tailoring countless others. In addition to keeping the house in order, Betty assisted with all aspects of the family farm to aide in its success.
Betty was proud to be a lifelong member of Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro where she had served on church council and various committees, sang in the church choir, and was a former Sunday School teacher. Betty was active in several activities and organizations throughout her life, including but not limited to: WELCA, Tiro-Auburn Fire Department Auxiliary, former 4-H advisor, PTO and room mother when her daughters were little, Crawford County Farm Bureau, and had been an officer in both Tiro Community Homemakers and Crawford County Homemakers Councils. Betty was always active in her families' lives and anyone who knew Betty knew her ministry of sending cards to family and friends for all occasions was a blessing.
Betty is survived by her 5 daughters: Pat Keen of Shelby, Peggy Jenkins of Galion, Pam (Van) Greene of Corpus Christi, TX, Penny Reeve of Mt. Gilead, and Paula (Doug) Newlove of Tiffin; 8 grandchildren: Aaron (Jessica) Jenkins, Amy (Paul) Harmych, Jason (Sasha) Greene, Alise Robinson, Leah (John) Gillam, Sam (Courtney) Reeve, Ross (Bradi) Newlove, and Jami (Seth) Andrews; 15 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; a brother: John (Carol) Bevier; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Eckstein, whom she wed on April 9, 1949 and predeceased her on May 5, 1990; 2 sons-in-law: Darl Keen and Scott Reeve; a granddaughter: Carrie Reeve; a brother: Walter Bevier; and a sister: Pauline Hammond.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am. Rev. Don Neumann will officiate the services and burial will follow in Tiro Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church and left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe.
