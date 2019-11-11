|
Betty Jo (Davis) Hunter of Clarksfield, OH passed away on November 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Betty was born in Red Jacket, WV, in 1934. As a young woman, she moved to New London, OH where she met and married her husband of 64 years, Holley Hunter, in 1955. Together, they raised six children who all attended and graduated from New London High School. Betty was a life-long New London Wildcat supporter, especially the wrestling team. She was enormously proud of the 18 years she worked as a seamstress for Thomas Creative Apparel in New London, making choir robes and graduation caps and gowns for children all over the country, spending her days sewing, and listening to cassette tapes of Billy Ray Cyrus and Kenny Rogers while she worked. Betty not only sewed for a living, she sewed for love, making dozens of beautiful quilts and blankets for her children, her 17 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.
Betty was always an avid reader, reading thousands of Harlequin romance and western novels that friends and family would literally drop off to her by the bagful. Betty was smart, funny, kind, and lively. She made the world's best biscuits and gravy for breakfast and no one ever went hungry at her house. She thought almost all food was better with cut-up onions. She kept her cookie jar and cabinets stuffed with treats for her grandkids and great-grandkids, and she hosted the best Christmas parties. Betty loved to play cards with her friends and family (she is the family UNO champion), to shoot friendly games of pool on the family table, and spent many nights rooting on Jon Cena during his wrestling matches and LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers. On quiet nights, Betty would call her family members, or sit and watch westerns with Holley in the living room of one of their three homes that they lived in on St. John's Road since 1970. Betty made everyone feel welcome in her home, she adored her family, and made everyone in it feel incredibly loved and special. She is beloved and is simply irreplaceable.
Betty is survived by her husband, Holley and their children, Judy Anderson, Rick (Kathy) Hunter, Bob (Leah) Hunter, Patty (Bob) Moorman, Martha (Chuck) Ward, and Sandra (Al) Green. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda and her parents Bessie Mae and Roland Davis.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of Betty's life at 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2019 at the New London United Methodist Church. In Betty's honor, and in lieu of flowers, hug your children and grandchildren "really tight".
Published in New London Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019